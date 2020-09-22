There will be 23 Voter Service Centers open around the County between Oct. 31-Nov. 3

PASO ROBLES — For the Nov. 3 election, every registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. Voters may also choose instead to vote in person.

Voting begins on Oct. 5 and continues through Election Day at the two San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder offices.

There will not be traditional polling places but there will be 23 Voter Service Centers open around the County for four days between Oct. 31-Nov. 3, where people can vote in person.

The County Elections office has added some new services for the 2020 election to make allowances for the pandemic and social distancing requirements.

Vote by Mail ballots can be returned in multiple ways:

Mailed via United States Postal Service

Delivered to secure VBM Ballot Drop Boxes

Delivered to a Voter Service Center during the four days of Voting

VOTE BY MAIL (VBM) BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS

• Open Oct. 5-Nov. 2

Your VBM return envelope is postage paid, but you can help save taxpayer money by utilizing one of the Official VBM Ballot Drop Boxes located around the County.

Ballots returned at these boxes are collected and returned to the Election office. There will be a drop box at the Paso Robles City Library. The Library drop box can be accessed from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. They can also be dropped in the parking lot book drops 24/7. Deputized election workers will collect the ballots (this includes City staff). Here is a link to view all available VBM Ballot Drop Box Locations.

Note: Hours/locations are subject to change due to COVID-19.

VOTER SERVICE CENTERS

• Open Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Open Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Vote by Mail Ballots can be dropped off at Voter Service Centers at the Paso Robles Senior Center, Paso Robles Event Center and the Paso Robles Culinary Academy beginning Oct. 31. All locations

Vote-by-Mail ballot requests must be received no later than seven days before the election in order for the ballot to be mailed to the voter. After that date, the voter must appear in the Office of the County Clerk-Recorder or at a Voter Service Center and complete an application indicating why they cannot appear at a Voter Service Center on Election Day.

For more information, go to www.slovote.com

Contact the Clerk-Recorder staff with any questions:

SLO County Clerk-Recorder

1055 Monterey St., Suite D120,

San Luis Obispo, CA, 93408

Phone: 805-781-5228

Fax: 805-781-1111

Elections@co.slo.ca.us

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related