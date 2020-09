MONTEREY COUNTY — State Route 1 along the Big Sur Coast, which for the last four weeks has experienced closures due to the Dolan Fire, will be fully reopened at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, according to Caltrans.

Travelers are advised to continue using caution and be aware of emergency vehicles in the area.

The Dolan Fire has burned 128,416 acres and was 46 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to US Forest Service officials.

