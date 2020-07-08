The general election is less than four months away and that means it’s time for people to decide if they are going to throw their hat in the local political arena.

The filing period for local candidates to be on the Nov. 3 ballot begins July 13 and runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 7. If an incumbent does not file, it extends to Aug. 12. Candidate information and essential election dates can be found online at slocounty.ca.gov.

North County voters will be deciding a slew of local offices, including city council and school board races.

The Paso Robles City Council election will be the first since going to by-district elections in 2019. Districts 3 and 4 will be on the ballot and decided by voters living in those districts. Steve Gregory is currently the representative for District 3 and Fred Strong is representing District 4. A map of the five districts is available for viewing online at prcity.com. Both are four-year positions.

Paso Robles Treasurer will also be on the ballot. Michael Compton is currently the city treasurer.

The districts will be reviewed and possibly redrawn in 2021 after the 2020 Census is complete.

Voters will decide four seats on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District School Board — positions currently held by board president Stephanie Ulibarri, Joel Peterson, Chris Bausch and Joan Summers.

Three seats on the Templeton Unified School District School Board will be up for election. Incumbents Ted Dubost, Brenda Gray and Nelson Yamagata, will be deciding if they want to run again.

In San Miguel, the school board seats held by Jan Lynch and Mike Sanders will appear on the ballot.

The seats currently held by Marlene Thomason and Kate Twisselman on the Shandon Joint Unified School District School Board will be before voters.

Dora Denning and Julie Kirby currently hold two seats on the Pleasant Valley Joint Unified School District School Board that will be up for election on the November ballot.

Atascadero voters will choose a mayor as the two-year term of current Mayor Heather Moreno is set to expire. The four-year at-large seats of present Councilmembers Charles Bourbeau and Roberta Fonzi will also be on the ballot.

On the Atascadero Unified School District School Board, three seats currently held by Mary Kay Mills, Corrine Kuhnle and Terri Switzer will be decided.

The Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News will be publishing information on candidates who officially file and invite candidates in for question-and-answer sessions as the election draws closer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related