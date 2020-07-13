COUNTY — Monday, July 13, signaled the beginning of the nomination period for the Nov. 3 General Election. Anyone interested in running for one of the offices must complete the necessary paperwork by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. This deadline will extend to Wednesday, Aug. 12, if the incumbent for that office does not file by the Aug. 7 deadline.

Seats are open in all of the county’s schools, community service and special districts, as well as all cities.

Candidates for city offices must file with their respective City Clerk. A complete listing of the contests on the ballot as well as the qualifications and important dates, can be found in the Nov. 3 Candidate’s Manual on the County Clerk-Recorder’s website www.slovote.com.

Anyone interested in running for office is required to call the Elections Office at 805-781-5228 to make an appointment so candidate papers can be prepared in advance to reduce the time at the Elections Office. Candidates are encouraged to follow all health and safety guidelines (i.e. physical distancing, facial masks, hand sanitizer, use of personal pens, etcetera).

The list of those candidates who have already taken out papers will also be listed on the above website and updated daily beginning the week of July 13. Anyone with questions concerning the nomination period or elections can contact the Clerk-Recorder at 805-781-5228.

