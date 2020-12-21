The Grinch did not steal Christmas this year at the 30th Annual San Miguel Christmas Lights Parade!

SAN MIGUEL – Families set up “camp” along the sidewalk or watched from their cars “drive-in” style.

The San Miguel Advisory Council cars and the Harley’s Angels motorcycles were decked out in Christmas lights as they paraded down Mission Street. San Miguel Garbage joined the fun in one of their lit up garbage trucks.

Other float entries were John Peschong in a vintage Chevy pickup, a Hanukkah car, West Peak Landscapes, the Central Coast Mopar Club, and Paso Bamboo.

Last but not least, the 1937 International Van Pelt San Miguel Fire Truck carried Miss Cindy Lou Who while the Grinch trailed behind.

After the parade, San Miguel families lined up at the San Miguel Fire Station for their stockings handed out by the San Miguel Firefighters Association. Hand sanitizer and face masks were also provided.

Over 250 kids came by for a stocking filled with donated toys!

“The enthusiasm and the response have been more than last year,” said Michelle Hido, the secretary and treasurer for the San Miguel Firefighters Association.

Families lined up on the side of the firehouse with The Grinch playing while they waited. One family at a time were brought up to get their sealed stockings from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

Hido said, “The Grinch was a hit with the parents and most of the kids, I think he only scared four of them. We usually get a scared child or two when we have our Santa visit.”

When all the stockings ran out, the station gave out some larger donated toys but too large for the stocking. About 95 percent of the toys donated were handed out, with some leftover for next year.

Cindy Lou was played by Kaliana Kohler, five years old, with her dad as the Grinch. This was her first year as Cindy Lou, and she let everyone know she was having so much fun!

It was Raelynn Stanley’s, a little girl waiting in line for her stocking, second time at the parade. When asked what her favorite part of the parade was, she said, “When the Grinch came by” because the Grinch is one of her favorite movies.

In previous years, Santa came to the station to hand out gifts to the children. This year, the Grinch took a turn spreading some Christmas cheer.

“It’s different, but at least it’s something. Our goal is to give the kids something even though it’s different,” said Hido.

It was evident that while, yes, things were different this year, everyone was making the best of it, and Christmas cheer was in no short supply.

San Miguel Firefighters Association wants to thank Chorro Valley Regulators, Leo’s Cafe, San Miguel Garbage, Gallo/Courtside Cellars, and all the San Miguelians who donated toys for the kids of San Miguel!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related