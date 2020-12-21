Jesus ” Sus ” Espinoza, age 79 of Templeton, California, passed away in his home on December 9, 2020. Jesus’s faith in the Lord was extraordinary; donating a significant amount of time spreading God’s word.

He volunteered his time at the North County Healing Rooms and passing out Bibles as a member of Gideon’s International.

Jesus was born on July 25, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to his mother, Elsa Espinoza. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights, Ca. and was a proud Air Force Veteran.

On December 31, 1977, he married the love of his life, Dora Contreras Espinoza. They planted their roots in Templeton, California, where he began a career as a youth counselor at the California Youth Authority.

Jesus was a man of few words, but when words were spoken, they were kind and pure.

During the summer of 1990, he took in his great-niece, Sarah Pope, whom he raised and treated like his very own. Sarah has a beautiful family, with three boys who proudly called him “Popper.”

Jesus has a passion for cooking. His famous pancakes were something that could never be passed up. His desire to fix anything, and everything always kept him busy.

Jesus is survived by his wife Dora Espinoza, his son Aaron Espinoza, his brother and sister, Ramon Haro and Elsa Espinoza, his niece and nephew Ryan and Sarah Pope, and their children, Nathen, Jenson, and Waylon.

Private family services will be held.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the North County Healing Room and The Gideon’s International- Atascadero.

