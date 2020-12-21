You were our Love, Hope, Inspiration, Confidant, Teacher, Mom, Grandma, Nana, Sister, and Wife. We shall not weep for you but cherish all the memories and moments you have touched in our lives – With All Our Love.

Dorothy Gail Johnson died on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Danish Care Center in Atascadero, California. She was 84 years old. She was born in Rhame, North Dakota, to Elmer and Marcella Schade and raised on the family farm in Bowman, North Dakota. Dorothy was married to Richard Johnson, preceded in death.

She had been an Administrative Assistant for much of her career for the Saratoga School District, Adventist Health Sonora Hospital, Macy’s, Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo.

When Dorothy was born, her Aunt (the nurse) kept her warm in the oven using it as an incubator; her sister always teased her that she was half-baked. She was a good writer and had a long-distance courtship with Richard through love letters. Dorothy was an incredible cook, which she highlighted in their family restaurant and many festive gatherings. She was meticulous and organized and kept a recipe box of what everyone ate when they came to visit so she would serve a different dish the next visit. Dorothy was an impeccable dresser and loved well-pressed clothes. She had been a contestant in the Miss North Dakota Pageant, loved daffodils, See’s Candy, and would shop until her feet finally hurt. She was a kind-hearted, giving, thoughtful, compassionate, and faithful person.

She is survived by; daughter, Dorwyne Johnson, wife Stephanie Yurchak, grandchildren Jason and Justine; daughter, Debi Benson, husband Chuck Benson and grandson Sean; sister, Cordella Thompson, nephews, Mike, Scott, and Kevin and their families.

There is no service planned at this time.

Donations can be made to the “Needs and Wants” fund in memory of Dorothy Johnson to benefit residents in need – Danish Care Center, 10805 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422.

