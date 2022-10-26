Eugene “Butch” Kriewitz father of one and a friend of many, passed away suddenly at his home on October 2, 2022, at the age of 61 in El Dorado, CA.

Butch was born on September 5, 1961 to Lee Kriewitz & Sharon Kriewitz in Oxnard, CA. The family migrated and settled in Linwood, KS, at a young age. He graduated from Linwood High School in 1980. Butch joined the Navy shortly after high school. After his service in the Navy, he relocated back to California, where he fathered a son, Eugene “BJ” Kriewitz.

Through the years, Butch enjoyed watching Nascar, working on his many project cars, and making friends wherever he went. Butch was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Lee Kriewitz, as well as his brother, Rick Kriewitz. He is survived by his son BJ of Atascadero, his mother Sharon Miller of El Dorado, stepmother Susan Kriewitz of Atascadero, sister Ronda Kriewitz of Santa Cruz county, Connie Bewley of Creston, CA, Stacey Sammons of Helena, MT, and Kathy Jordan of Sacramento, CA, as well as two stepbrothers, Bard and Scotty Krider along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 29 at the VFW lodge on Morro Road in Atascadero, CA. Doors open at noon, services at 2:00 pm, and late lunch at 3:00 pm. We are having a potluck, so please bring a dish.

