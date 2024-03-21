Concerts begin in City Park on Thursday, June 13

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles REC Foundation in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines, and Firestone Walker Brewing Company announced the 2024 summer Concerts in the Park series lineup. The concert season will kick off at 6 p.m. at City Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, June 13, and continue through Thursday, August 22.

This year, Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert may contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or via email at wlund@prcity.com.

“We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager. “These family-friendly all ages weekly events offer something for everyone, and if you’ve attended in the past, you know how fun they are. We’ll see you there.”

The 2024 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 13

JD Project (rock, country)

Thursday, June 20

Dulcie Taylor (rockin’ Americana roots)

Thursday, June 27

Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock ’n’ roll)

Thursday, July 11

Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul)

Thursday, July 18

90’s Babiez (’90s R&B, pop)

Thursday, August 1

Earls of Tuesday (rock, soul, blues)

Thursday, August 8

Red Oak Country (’80s and ’90s country)

Thursday, August 15

Club Dv8 (’80s rock classics)

Thursday, August 22

Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer, as well as water and soda will be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation opportunities in the city of Paso Robles. The pass-the-hat portion of the concerts supports the Recreation Services Scholarship Fund, creating greater access to recreational programs in Paso Robles.

Visit prcity.com/concertsinthepark or facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.

Feature Image: City Park in Paso Robles will be filling up again on Thursdays starting June 13, with the Concerts in the Park series. Photo provided by City of Paso Robles

