Funds will go toward more library improvements

SAN MIGUEL — County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries accepted a check for $2,500 from the SLO County Garbagemens’ Association at the San Miguel Library’s grand reopening Touch-a-Truck community event Wednesday.

Speaking over air horns and laughter from visitors exploring more than a dozen community and county vehicles on display at the Touch-a-Truck event, SLO County Garbagemens’ Association president Jeffrey Clarin said the group is always looking for ways to donate.

“Supervisor Gibson told us about the library in San Miguel, and we voted for this,” Clarin said. “We definitely want to support and give back to this community.”

advertisement

The San Miguel Library closed temporarily last fall due to a retirement and the need to refresh the library’s interior. The library reopened in March with new bilingual manager Grant Thompson, who is bringing families back to the library for storytimes and other programs in English and Spanish.

“I really, really appreciate this,” said Thompson as he accepted the check. “It will go to good use.”

San Miguel Library will offer additional spring break events for families through April 15. For more information about library events and County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, visit SLOLibrary.org.

About County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries

Founded in 1919, the library offers free access to books, multimedia materials, and lifelong learning resources in its buildings and online. Its mission is to connect the community to creativity, culture, and knowledge through exceptional service. Visit SLOLibrary.org for more information about the library’s 14 branches. Follow the library on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...