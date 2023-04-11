Optimist Club to Hold Easter Movie Fundraiser at Park Cinemas

‘Easter Parade,’ starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, will be shown at 2 p.m. April 16

PASO ROBLES — On April 16, at 2 p.m., the Optimist Club of Paso Robles will be holding an afternoon Easter Movie Fundraiser at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. The theater will be showing the classic film “Easter Parade,” starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.

Released in 1948, “Easter Parade” was one of the highest-grossing musicals of the 1940s. Actor/dancer Astaire plays a rising Broadway star who tries to break away from his former dance partner, played by Ann Miller, so he can be with newcomer Judy Garland. With great musical numbers by Irving Berlin and a star-studded cast, this film is one of the best musicals of all time and an entertaining Easter favorite.

The event will include a special Easter egg giveaway that includes gift baskets and gift certificates for the lucky winners who draw a Golden Egg from their selected sack. This special giveaway is limited to the first 80 persons to walk in the door.

The cost per person to attend this special screening is $20 and is tax deductible. Tickets will be sold by the theater online at ParkCinemas.com or in person at the Park Cinemas, located at 1100 Pine Street, Paso Robles. Included with your ticket will be your choice of champagne and chocolate or popcorn and a soda. There is a $1.50 per ticket charge for online purchases, but in-theater purchases do not have an additional charge.

The Optimist Club of Paso Robles is the local chapter of Optimist International, a service organization started in 1919 that is dedicated to improving the lives of youth in the community. The Paso Robles Optimist Club provides scholarships to high school seniors, supports all types of youth activities, holds a Free Kids’ Fishing Derby twice a year, and donates backpacks for CPS kids in San Luis Obispo County. If anyone is interested in participating with this or other events sponsored by the club or wishes more information on joining the club, please contact Chuck Sawyer at (805) 591-9590 or Linda Stermer at (805) 238-2410. The club holds dinner meetings the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Locations are variable.

Come join the fun at Easter and enjoy a great classic movie while supporting your local Optimist Club and local youth. We’ll see you at the movies.

