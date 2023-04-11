Reservations now open for morning and sunset pick sessions

SAN MIGUEL — The Hambly Farms 2023 season begins May 1 through late October, though reservations are now open for your vacation planning. This all-new experience will feature a lavender u-pick of multiple varieties, from culinary to craft.

The vistas from their rolling hills of lavender include local vineyards, with the California coastal mountain range in the background, providing farm goers picturesque views and photo ops while harvesting and breathing in the sweet scents of summer. Visitors will also find friendly barnyard animals looking on adorably as they stroll into the fields.

Whether you are an experienced u-picker or a first-timer, Hambly Farms guests will select a one-hour morning or sunset farmer lead u-pick session, allowing plenty of time to hit one of the many trails for more agritourism activities and fit for foodie experiences found in San Luis Obispo County. Learn more about Hambly Lavender Farms at hamblyfarms.com and confirm available dates for your u-pick harvest experience.

Hambly Farms is a multi-generational family-owned u-pick lavender farm nestled in Paso Robles Wine Country. Hambly Farms nurtures the land and gathers their harvest to create estate-made lavender products in a place where family, new friends, and old will come together to make memories that will last a lifetime. For more information about Hambly Farms visit hamblyfarms.com.

Feature Image Courtesy of Hambly Farms

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...