The man has not been positively identified

PASO ROBLES — Detectives are working to identify a man who was struck and killed by an Amtrack on Tuesday, April 11.

Just after 2 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received information that a pedestrian was struck by a southbound Amtrak passenger train near the 2800 block of Riverside Ave.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they located a White male adult who was deceased from injuries sustained from the collision. Paso Robles Police Detectives were able to retrieve surveillance video of the incident, which is currently under review. The victim has not been positively identified at this time, and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff Coroner has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

