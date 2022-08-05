Two were arrested for the Carl’s Jr. robbery on Black Oak Drive which occured last month

PASO ROBLES — After extensive investigation, Paso Robles patrol officers and detectives arrested two Paso Robles residents for an armed robbery that occurred in July.

On July 21, around 6:44 a.m., an employee from Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive reported an armed robbery.

Investigators arrested Kasey William Caraway, a 24-year-old Paso Robles resident, and a 52-year-old Paso Robles resident have been arrested for this incident. The second suspect’s name will be released after an additional investigation has been conducted.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police

Department at (805) 237-6464.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

