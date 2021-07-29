NACIMIENTO — The Coroner’s Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body which was discovered at Lake Nacimiento last month.

The victim is identified as 29-year-old Jesus Munoz Vargas of Los Banos, CA. He was reported missing from that city on June 5, 2021.

The body was discovered on June 26, 2021, but efforts to ID the victim were hampered by the condition of the body when it was located. Coroner Investigators identified the body and notified next of kin. No foul play is suspected.

