PRJUSD trustee Chris Bausch was appointed to the seat

PASO ROBLES — On Wednesday night, Mr. Chris Bausch was unanimously appointed by the Paso Robles City Council to fill the vacant District 2 Council seat. Mr. Bausch’s appointment capped a night where the Council interviewed four community members to fill the position vacated by Maria Garcia.

Four community members applied to finish out Garcia’s term:

Chris Bausch,

Keith Boyd,

Lars Jorgensen and

Rick Van Sant

Councilmembers interviewed the candidates in open session, with questions centered on the City’s adopted goals related to Economic Development, Public Safety and Infrastructure. Council members also discussed with the candidates their positions on housing, cannabis, homelessness and other matters of interest to Paso Robles residents.

In the end, the Council unanimously selected Chris Bausch to fill the vacant seat. Mr. Bausch is running unopposed for a 4-year term representing District 2. Most recently Mr. Bausch was a member of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board of trustees.

Subsequent to the Council’s unanimous decision, Mayor Steve Martin administered Mr. Bausch’s oath of office and he immediately joined the entire council to assume his new duties.

