There have been recent fires associated with lithium-ion batteries

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to alert residents to the potential hazards associated with Lithium-Ion batteries. There have been recent fires associated with lithium-ion batteries in Paso Robles and your Fire Department is committed to keeping residents safe by sharing fire education and prevention information when it comes available.

The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) reports that when people store and charge their lithium-ion charged devices inside their homes, garages or businesses, there is the potential for battery charging to lead to fires.

It is normal for batteries to generate some heat when charging or in use. However, if you notice any lithium-ion battery charger or lithium-ion powered device overheating, changing color or shape, leaking, or making popping noises, these signs can indicate a potential fire risk. In these situations, discontinue use immediately.

Unplug the device if you can do so safely, move it away from flammable materials and call 911. Lithium-ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish and are safest stored in your garage.

Consumers should be alert to proper care and usage of lithium-ion batteries, and exercise good judgement when charging. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage. Use only the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device.

Please help firefighters by staying alert with lithium-ion battery use and storage. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are always available to answer questions regarding fire safety. Please visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website at prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency Services for information about the department and fire safety or call (805) 227-7560.

