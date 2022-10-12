Parkfield 4-H wins Best Use of Theme parade float award

PASO ROBLES — The day Paso Roblans have been waiting for finally came, the 92nd Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day and Parade. Per tradition, beans started cooking at 7 a.m., with the parade floats making their way down Spring Street and through downtown.

Among the lineup was the Paso Robles’ Manuel Enrique and the Famous Dancing Horses, 4-H and FFA floats, marching bands, and all the famous antique equipment the parade is known for.

The 2022 Pioneer Day Marshal and Queen Howie and Beverley (Bev) Steinbeck rode in a horse and buggy, waving to family and friends in the crowd. Someone even drove Howie’s favorite jeep in the parade — a first for the vehicle.

“It was wonderful,” said Bev.

Following the parade, Bev and Howie met up with family and friends in the park for lunch, of course, with their share of the Pioneer beans. Overall, Bev says they loved their time being the Marshal and Queen. They are the fourth husband and wife duo to have the honor together. Though, the two are used to being the host and hostess of several events, so the transition to being the focus was new to them.

“It’s kind of hard to sit back and let everybody look at you,” said Bev. “But we made it through and everybody loved it.”

The Pioneer Day Belle and her attendants made their way down the parade route, fulfilling their final duties as Pioneer Day Royalty. The Belle Committee is already scouting for next year’s Belle nominees. So, if you know a young lady that is currently a junior in North County and is apart of a pioneer family, you can reach out to the committee.

There are many working parts and people that make Pioneer Day happen. A lot of things can go wrong, but this year’s parade seemed to be an overall success, according to the Pioneer Day Chair Margaret Wicks.

“Overall, in the big picture, I think things went pretty well,” said Wicks.

There were plenty of traditional activities happening in the hub of downtown — Paso Robles City Park. Kids dressed up to compete in the Little Cowboy, Cowgirl, and Pioneer contests and met in the gazebo to show off their looks. Following the parade, competitors brought their whiskers for Whiskerino Contest. Later in the day, junior horsemen and women met at the Paso Robles Event Center to compete in the annual gymkhana.

But most importantly, on Saturday, everyone came together and left their pocketbooks at home.

92nd Annual Pioneer Day Parade Award Winners

(2022 Float Theme: Oak & Vine Traditions)

Best Costume | Ladies of Barbary Coast

Ladies of Barbary Coast Charro/Charra | Central Coast Charros

Central Coast Charros Church Group | Trinity Lutheran Church

Trinity Lutheran Church Club/Civic Group Sr. | North County Honor Group

North County Honor Group Club – School | Pleasant Valley School

Pleasant Valley School Club – Other Jr. | St. Rose Catholic School

St. Rose Catholic School Family Group | Taylor Family and Friends

Taylor Family and Friends Marching Band Sr. | Atascadero High School Marching Band

Atascadero High School Marching Band Marching Group | Artistry in Motion

Artistry in Motion Most Patriotic | Camp Roberts Museum

Camp Roberts Museum Mounted Group Sr. | Horsemen of the Americas

Horsemen of the Americas Novelty Jr. | Benjamin McConnell-1951 Alls Chalmers

Benjamin McConnell-1951 Alls Chalmers Novelty Sr. | Paso Robles Local Car Clubs

Paso Robles Local Car Clubs Old Equipment/Tractor | B Dewar Tractor Restoration Program

B Dewar Tractor Restoration Program Parade Horse | Carpinteria Ridge Riders

Carpinteria Ridge Riders Sheriff/Marshall Posse | Kings County Sheriff’s Posse

Kings County Sheriff’s Posse Shriner/Elks/Masonic | San Joaquin Valley Shriners

San Joaquin Valley Shriners Wagon Team/Animal Drawn Vehicle | PDC- ShandonChalome Stage/ Silva

PDC- ShandonChalome Stage/ Silva Sweepstakes | Paso Robles Elementary and Middle schools

Paso Robles Elementary and Middle schools Judges | PDC Tractors (Lester Patterson)

PDC Tractors (Lester Patterson) Marshal | Paso Robles High School Class of 1963

Paso Robles High School Class of 1963 Queen | San Miguel Fire Fighters

San Miguel Fire Fighters Belle | Almond Acres Charter Academy

Almond Acres Charter Academy Best Use of Theme | Parkfield 4-H ($300)

For more information on the Paso Robles Pioneer Day, visit pasoroblespioneerday.org.

Photos by Brittany App

