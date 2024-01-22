PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Event Center announced a new event, “SLO Living Home & Outdoor Expo” coming in March. The event is free to the public and will take place March 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This two-day event will feature vendors related to home improvement, recreation, and lifestyle needs. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet directly with local businesses, talk to experts and experience new products.

Online applications are now being accepted for vendors who would like to participate in this new event. Companies related to these fields are encouraged to apply:

Landscaping experts

Home interior/exterior experts

Gardening experts

Pool/Spa

Architect/Design

Home decor

Lifestyle (BBQ, Mattress, etc.)

For more information, please visit midstatefair.com/event- center/pages/slo-living-home-outdoor-expo.php

