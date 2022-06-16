The beer run supports the nonprofit Templeton Recreation Foundation

TEMPLETON — The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 6th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at Barrel House Brewing Company located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, on Saturday, July 9. The last 5k event hosted over 300 runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby strollers, and dog owners with their dog/s on leash/es.

The 5k loop course is a about having a good time and is not a timed event this year. However, there will be a clock on hand for those runners wanting to check their time at the finish line. The Templeton Beer Run is a FUNdraiser for the Templeton Recreation Department.

Walkers, joggers, parents with baby strollers and dog owners (dogs must be on leash) are welcome but asked to line-up at the back of the race to allow the more serious runners clearance. There will be one water station on the course.

Registration table opens at 7 a.m., and the Beer Run starts at 8 a.m.

The run includes a 5 oz. taster at the start line and a full pint at the finish. A non-alcoholic beverage option will also be available for participants. Event t-shirts are guaranteed for participants registering by June 20. Participants registering after June 20 “may” receive a t-shirt. There will be music after the run at the BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater.

To register, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.com.

The cost for pre-registration is as follows:

$50 (Now until July 6 at noon.)

$60 (July 6 at 12:01 p.m. to day of)

For more information, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.com .

