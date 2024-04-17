Event supports annual donation of $50,000 various cycling events and programs throughout the county

CRESTON — The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club announced the return of its annual Wildflower Century bike ride on Saturday, April 20, in Creston. Over 900 cyclists will embark on routes ranging from 35 to 80 miles, traversing picturesque landscapes between Creston, Pozo, and Shell Creek Road.

This year’s event will see the participation of approximately 12 support vehicles and two CHP Officers stationed strategically along the routes to ensure the safety of all participants. Creston will serve as the focal point, hosting rest stops and providing essential support services for riders.

As the event coincides with increased cyclist traffic on local roads, drivers are kindly reminded to exercise caution and be mindful of cyclists. The Wildflower Century emphasizes safe riding practices, adherence to traffic laws, and respectful interaction with local residents.

The Wildflower Century is not only a celebration of cycling and the beauty of the region’s wildflowers but also serves as a platform for community support. Proceeds from the event contribute to the San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual donation of $50,000 to Bike SLO County and various cycling events and programs throughout the county.

For more information about the Wildflower Century and to register, visit slobc.org/wildflower/.

Feature Image: A cyclist takes a rest among the wildflowers during a past Wildflower Century ride in SLO County. The next Wildflower Century bike ride is this Saturday, April 20, in Creston. Contributed Photo

