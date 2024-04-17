Event is school’s largest fundraiser of the year

TEMPLETON — Santa Lucia School announced its 39th anniversary celebration with the annual Roots to Wings fundraising event. Scheduled for April 28 from 1 to 5 p.m., this event promises an afternoon of community, music, and support for the school’s continued growth.

Roots to Wings, Santa Lucia School’s largest fundraising initiative of the year, invites adults to join in the festivities at Fableist Wine Company in Templeton. Featuring live performances by acclaimed alumni singer Nicole Stromsoe and Band, and southern-style picnic fare catered by Dubs, attendees are in for a treat.

A highlight of the event is the wine raffle, offering participants the chance to win a curated collection of 12 bottles from Saxum Vineyards, valued at over $1,000. Additionally, an array of enticing live and silent auction items will be available, including a one-night Giants Getaway Package to San Francisco, a wine dinner at McPhee’s Grill, and a week-long stay in Loreto, Mexico, among others.

Tickets for Roots to Wings must be purchased by April 21 at 11 p.m., and wine raffle tickets are available for $20 each. All proceeds from the event directly support Santa Lucia School’s educational programs and initiatives.

As part of the celebration, Santa Lucia School is also welcoming new student enrollments for the 2024-25 academic year, offering kindergarten through eighth-grade education. Interested families are encouraged to visit the school’s website for tour information and enrollment details.

For ticket purchases, donations, and further information about Santa Lucia School and Roots to Wings, please visit santaluciaschool.org/rootstowings

Feature Image: A couple of students are shown on the Santa Lucia School campus in Templeton. Roots to Wings, the school’s largest fundraising event, will be held April 28 at Fableist Wine Company in Templeton. Contributed Photo

