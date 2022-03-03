The second annual Cornhole Tournament is May 14 at the Ravine Waterpark

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters are gearing up for their Second Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, May 14. Their first cornhole tournament was held in October 2021.

To avoid competing with other fall fundraisers, the Bearcat Boosters chose to move the fundraiser to the spring. Now, boosters are looking for sponsors to support this year’s tournament.

Last year’s tournament was held at the Ravine Waterpark on Airport Road. The community supported Bearcat athletics by competing in a cornhole tournament, silent auction, and raffles. The entire community was welcomed to watch or participate. Thirty-six teams competed in the first cornhole tournament. Bearcat Boosters is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting all the athletic teams of Paso Robles High School.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

All funds raised benefit every sport at every level for equipment, uniforms, awards, facilities, scholarships, tournaments, CIF post-season expenses, and more.

Over 60 businesses and individuals made donations to the silent auction and sponsorships to help alleviate their overhead costs, giving them a higher profit. Having so many sponsors and donations allowed the boosters to raise over $9,000, with most of that in profit.

Boosters again will be hosting a silent auction event consisting of items donated by local persons or businesses. Sponsored items are needed for this year’s tournament. Contributions can be an item, gift card, or monetary donation to assist with filling silent auction baskets representing your business.

This year’s fundraiser will again be held at the Ravine Waterpark. There is a $50 registration fee for teams (or $30 for student-teams) with prizes awarded to first, second, and third place winners. Prepare for music, miniature golf, raffles, food, and prizes.

Bearcat booster member Bridgette Griewank says, “I would like to take a moment as a past small business owner to recognize your struggles throughout these past couple years and want to express my appreciation to your dedication and drive to provide this community with a service. It undoubtedly takes a strong and special person or team to succeed in a small business even without all the hurdles which were put in your paths.”

For more information on the Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters or to donate or become a member, visit bearcatboosters.com

