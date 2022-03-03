March updates and classes

The New Black Gold Cooperative Library System

The Black Gold Cooperative Library System, of which Paso Robles City Library is a member, is currently undergoing a realignment that will ultimately allow Central Coast libraries to provide a more community-focused approach to library services. Over the next several months, the multi-step process will necessitate a few changes in service.

Beginning March 1, all renewals, including autorenewals, on borrowed materials will be suspended temporarily to allow time for materials to be returned to their owning libraries.

In March (date TBD), all holds placing will be suspended temporarily to allow for the migration of data to new library circulation software.

Beginning April 25, the shared Black Gold Cooperative Library System will offer titles from the Paso Robles City Library, Santa Maria Public Library, Lompoc Public Library System, Goleta, and Santa Ynez Valley Library System Blanchard Community Library, and the Carpinteria Community Library. These libraries will have their own customized catalog website designed specifically for their local patrons.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara cardholders are welcome to apply for a Paso Robles City Library card to continue accessing materials from Black Gold member libraries. (San Luis Obispo County libraries and the Santa Barbara Library System recently announced their departure from the cooperative system.)

While these changes may take some getting used to, member libraries are confident that moving forward, the new Black Gold Cooperative Library System will be better positioned to engage with their communities and meet their information needs. For additional information, please visit prcity.com/library or call (805) 237-3870.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the Library at (805)237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Paint a Mandala

Registration Deadline: March 8

ZOOM Meetup: March 31, 6-7 p.m.

This month, participants will focus on the mandala art form, which allows crafters to practice dot painting techniques, creating a beautiful mandala similar to the one depicted. Designed for beginning painters, this class project can be displayed on a wall or flat on a table. Space is limited. Registration with library card is required for all participants to get craft materials and information about ZOOM meetup for ages 16+.

Children’s Activities

Our great Grab & Go activity kits are available for pickup each week (while supplies last).

Every Monday, pick up one of our age-appropriate craft kits:

Toddler (ages 1-3)

Preschool (ages 3-5)

Animal Tales (1st-5th grade

Every Tuesday, stop by and grab one of the Try It! Tuesdays (children of all ages) kits, which includes everything needed to complete the activity–even the instructions

Ken Johnson Display of Mother Nature

This month, Art in the Library presents the photographic collection of local resident Ken Johnson. Interested in photography since the 1980s, Johnson has dedicated himself to improving his craft. An avid outdoors person, Johnson finds his inspiration in Mother Nature. “California has some of our country’s most diverse landscapes. This series attempts to capture but a small portion of them, with a focus on local vistas.” Johnson’s photographic display in the library will be available for viewing the month of March.

Library Book Group Reads: The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

ZOOM Meetup: March 17, 6 to 7 p.m.

Seventeen-year-old Lakshmi makes her way alone to the vibrant 1950s pink city of Jaipur. There, she becomes the most highly requested henna artist—and confidante—to the wealthy women of the upper class. But trusted with the secrets of the wealthy, she can never reveal her own…. The title is available in the catalog. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant to receive ZOOM meetup information. For ages 16+.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...