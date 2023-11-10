PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in November and December.

Craft a Retro Christmas Garland

Crafters will enjoy December’s retro Felt Christmas Garland craft with a modern twist. Use it to decorate a mantel or Christmas tree or give a special someone this unique gift. Using simple sewing techniques, this project is perfect for beginning through intermediate crafters.

Register with a Paso Robles Library card from Nov. 3-17 to participate in this event and pick up craft materials Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Space is limited. For ages 16 and up.

‘Alaska Is Calling’

A retired software engineer, Cheryl Strahl is an “in-the- moment” photographer who finds inspiration in nature. “Light is my guide. Where it leads, I follow — camera in hand — as it paints color and shadow, emphasizing lines and shapes, shifting its magic from moment to moment. I am a traveler, but wherever I go, it’s the light that calls to me, offering new perspectives and revealing bits of the world in a way I’ve never seen before. Whether it’s the warm afterglow of a sunset on Half Dome in Yosemite, a rare white lion cub in Africa, the amazing blue color of an iceberg in Alaska, or a beautiful sunset in Morro Bay or Montana de Oro, my camera grants me a personal window to the world, allowing me to capture an image frozen in time and make it mine.” Strahl’s photographic exhibit, called “Alaska Is Calling,” will include scenery and wildlife from her four trips to Alaska.

To learn more about Strahl and her photography, check out cherylstrahlphotography.com.

‘Last Christmas in Paris’

Join the Paso Robles Library Book Group on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room for a discussion of “Last Christmas in Paris” by Hazel Gaynor.

An unforgettably romantic novel that spans four Christmases (1914-1918), “Last Christmas in Paris” explores the ruins of war, the strength of love, and the enduring hope of the Christmas season. August 1914. England is at war. As Evie Elliott watches her brother, Will, and his best friend, Thomas Harding, depart for the front, she believes — as everyone does — that it will be over by Christmas, when the trio plan to celebrate the holiday among the romantic cafes of Paris. But as history tells us, it all happened so differently. Christmas 1968. With failing health, Thomas returns to Paris — a cherished packet of letters in hand — determined to lay to rest the ghosts of his past. But one final letter is waiting for him.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Space is limited. Registration is required. For ages 16 and up.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

Feature Image: Nature photographer Cheryl Strahl’s exhibit at the Paso Robles Library, called “Alaska Is Calling,” will include scenery and wildlife from her four trips to Alaska.

