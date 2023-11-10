Connect and share with other moms, followed by yoga for both mom and baby

PASO ROBLES — YaYa Yoga, in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, will offer a new four-week Mom & Baby Yoga class series beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. in the Acorn Room at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) in Paso Robles.

These 45-minute classes offer a special time for new mothers and their babies (ages 6 weeks to pre-crawling) to connect and share with other moms, followed by yoga for both mom and baby with an emphasis on yoga for baby. During the class, moms will also learn infant massage techniques to help their baby with congestion, digestion, and sleep.

“This is a unique class because it is a mother’s support circle and yoga combo,” said instructor Vanessa Orr of YaYa Yoga. “I’ve designed the classes to be interactive and playful with time for a mom to bond with her baby as well as meet and talk with other new moms. The bonds created in these classes are beautiful and important in so many ways. I am so grateful to play a part in fostering these connections for moms and their brand-new little ones.”

New moms and their babies enjoy time connecting, stretching, moving, and making new friends during the YaYa Yoga Mom and Baby Yoga class at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. This special class will begin a four-week session on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. Photo courtesy of City of Paso Robles

Classes will happen Tuesday, Nov. 28, through Dec. 19 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The class registration fee is $60 with a 15 percent sibling discount offered. A $5 supply fee for baby massage oil is payable to the instructor at the first class. Advance registration is strongly recommended. Youth need-based scholarships are available to help cover part of the registration fee for families who qualify.

For more information or to register for Mom & Baby Yoga please visit prcity.com/recreationonline and search “baby yoga.”

Contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com. To view all of the current recreation class offerings, please visit prcity.com/recreationonline.

