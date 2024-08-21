PASO ROBLES — Support the Paso Robles Library while enjoying a night of music and fun at the Killer Dueling Pianos event on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bianchi Winery, located at 3380 Branch Road in Paso Robles. Hosted by the Friends of the Paso Robles Library and the Paso Robles Library Foundation, this interactive, all-request show features two dueling pianists playing a wide variety of music, from rock and country to show tunes and R&B.

Tickets are $100 per person, which includes an Italian dinner catered by Chef John McDevitt, discounted wine, a silent auction, and dancing. All proceeds, including tips, will benefit the Paso Robles Library. Tickets are available at the Friends Gift Store in the library lobby or on Eventbrite. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Foundation President Alicia DiGrazia at (805) 835-3373.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...