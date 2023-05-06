Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild members to display in May

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is to display the Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild during the month of May.

Guild Member Shelly Snow states, “We believe that showing in the Paso Robles City Library supports our library, Paso Robles downtown businesses, tourism, and supports our local artists who produce quality work. The showing of painting done in this medium acquaints the public with the vibrant beauty of pastels.”

Participating artists include Snow, Mike Bauer, Carolyn Braun, Nina Bricker, Linda Smith, Ginger Toomer, Priscilla White, and Susan Webb.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

