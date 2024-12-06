The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Saturday

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has released its schedule of classes and events for December.

Free Legal Aid with CRLA

Residents in need of legal assistance can take advantage of free legal aid services provided by California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA). Scheduled for Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m., CRLA advocates will be available at the Paso Robles City Library to offer guidance on housing, employment, education, and health-related legal matters. No appointment is required.

Santa’s Sleigh

Join the library at Centennial Park on Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the Santa’s Sleigh event, hosted by the Paso Robles Police and Fire Departments. Visitors can stop by the library booth for fun giveaways and to explore a variety oflibrary resources in a festive setting.

Teen Study Night

On Dec. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., all teens in grades 9-12 are invited to the library’s after-hours study night. This event provides a supportive environment with library staff, snacks, quiet study areas, and group study spaces. Admission is free, and the library will remain open exclusively for teens during these hours.

Classic Cinema Series

Film enthusiasts are invited to register now for the Classic Cinema Series on Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. This event features vintage movies from the golden and silver ages of cinema, starting with the 1954 holiday classic, “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. Snacks will be provided, and attendees are welcome to bring their own. Registration is required to attend.

Socrates Cafe

Engage in thoughtful discussions at the Socrates Cafe on Dec. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Inspired by the Greek philosopher Socrates, this monthly program encourages participants to explore ideas critically and amicably with fellow community members. The theme for this session is “How do we balance freedom and security in democracy today?” Registration is required and available now through Dec. 16.

Book Group

Book lovers can join the Dec. 18 book group meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to discuss “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon. This gripping historical mystery is inspired by the life and diary of Martha Ballard, an 18th-century midwife who defied the legal system and made her mark in American history. Registration is required.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Children are invited to participate in the Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. Kids can bring their favorite stuffed animals for a story and drop-off event, followed by a snack-filled pickup on Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. Registration is required for each child, who may bring one stuffed animal. Participants must attend both the drop-off and pick-upevents.

Children’s Story Times

The library offers a variety of story times for young children throughout the week:

Mondays, 2:30 p.m.: Animal Tales with Miss Frances — Stories and crafts for children in grades K-5.

Tuesdays, 4 p.m.: Cuentos y Crafts with Cristal — Bilingual stories and crafts for children in grades K-5.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.: Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa — Stories and crafts for ages 4-6.

Thursdays, 9:30 and 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time with Miss Carrie — Rhymes and movements for children ages 0-18 months and their caregivers.

Fridays, 10 and 11 a.m.: Toddler Story Time with Miss Cappy — Stories, songs, and crafts for ages 2-3.

All story times are held in the Story Hour Room. Space is limited, and admission tickets are available at the Children’sDesk 30 minutes prior to each start time.

Upcoming Library Closures

Please note the following December closures:

Dec. 24: Closes early at 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas

Dec. 31: Closes early at 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed for New Year’s Day

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

