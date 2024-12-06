Beneficiary is a nonprofit providing care and healing for survivors of trauma, abuse, and exploitation

PASO ROBLES — Join Resilient Souls for a heartwarming evening filled with holiday cheer, bingo, barbecue, and family fun at the Christmas Bingo BBQ on Saturday, Dec. 21. This festive event will be held at the Main Clubhouse at Rancho Paso, located on Rancho Paso Road in Paso Robles.

The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with bingo and a barbecue dinner. For $25, participants will receive two bingo cards, with additional cards available for $5 each. Enjoy a night of games, a raffle, a silent auction, and bingo prizes. Families can also delight in Christmas movies for the kids. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

For those who prefer to take the festivities home, a barbecue drive-thru option is available for $15 per person, with pickup from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the Christmas Bingo BBQ support Resilient Souls, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing compassionate care and facilitating healing for survivors of trauma, abuse, and exploitation.

Resilient Souls, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Templeton. The organization is dedicated to providing compassionate care and resources to survivors of trauma, abuse, and exploitation. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit resilientsouls.org

