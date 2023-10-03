PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park, a hub for art and creativity, announced its upcoming fundraising event, “Appetite for Art.” This unique cocktail party will combine the best of the arts, music, and culinary worlds to create an unforgettable evening for art enthusiasts. The event will be held at Studios on the Park on Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The evening will feature a variety of delectables from local businesses, including cocktails donated by Pappy

McGregor’s, fine wines donated by Adelaida Vineyards, and an exquisite grazing board from Cured and

Cultivated. There will also be music to enjoy from local pianist Eric Burgener. Along with these festivities, a

silent auction will be unveiled, featuring artwork inspired by local artists’ favorite foods. Patrons will have

the opportunity to create their own “yummy” masterpieces at an Art Bar containing all the supplies needed.

Administrative Coordinator of Studios on the Park, Emma Henson, stated, “Appetite for Art will be a fun

opportunity for Paso to come together to celebrate art and food in a unique way. We’ve curated the food,

cocktails, and wine to showcase the creativity of our area. We invite everyone to join us for this

one-of-a-kind evening.”

Tickets are available for purchase by emailing emma@studiosonthepark.org or by calling (805) 238-9800. All proceeds from the evening will support Studios’ mission to provide accessible arts programming to all and promote the arts within our community.

