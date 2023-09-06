Inaugural ‘Pickles for a Purpose’ event hosted by Templeton Tennis Ranch this month

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Meals That Connect, the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County, has announced the inaugural “Pickles for a Purpose” Pickleball Tournament and Pickle Contest hosted by Templeton Tennis Ranch on Sept. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The countywide event is aimed at uniting picklers, pickleball enthusiasts, local dignitaries, and community members to raise $100,000 for senior nutrition.

The tournament is a round-robin format with mixed and men’s and women’s doubles, and will bring together pickleball players of all skill levels to participate in friendly competition and camaraderie. Event sponsor Kennedy Club Fitness, will be offering pickleball clinics at their SLO locations from now until Sept. 9. Local community leaders like Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Atascadero Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk, and Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg will don their uniforms and “smash it” for a unified cause.

Addis also expressed her enthusiastic support, stating, “I’m delighted to be part of the Pickleball Tournament supporting Meals That Connect. Each point scored in the competition contributes to a nutritious meal for a senior in need. The vital work of this Senior Nutrition Program not only provides sustenance but also nurtures a sense of community.”

To volunteer at the event, enter the pickle-tasting contest, play in the tournament, or to donate visit mealsthtaconnect.org. The registration fee includes event participation, a commemorative T-shirt, and the satisfaction of knowing that their involvement directly benefits Meals That Connect’s vital programs for seniors. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the cause, sample pickles, and enter a raffle to win dozens of excellent prizes. In addition to Templeton Tennis Ranch and Kennedy Club Fitness, event sponsors include QuickPickleKit.com DIY Pickling Kit, Winby2 Pickleball, and Mechanics Bank.

About Meals That Connect: Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo

Meals That Connect is the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo’s mission is to enhance health, restore dignity, support independence, and reduce isolation. Meals That Connect provides over 200,000 nutritious meals and nutritional education to over 1,600 seniors (60+) throughout San Luis Obispo County annually. Seniors gather at one of eight dining sites to dine together, exchange stories, and develop friendships. Volunteer drivers deliver meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes, provide regular companionship, and utilize these frequent visits to check on the senior’s safety.

