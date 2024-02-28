PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Children’s Museum announced that tickets are still available for the 12th Annual Cioppino & Vino fundraiser event, taking place this Sunday, March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This event serves as a crucial fundraiser for the Paso Robles Children’s Museum, supporting their mission to create a vibrant and enriching environment for the children and families of our community. They rely on the generosity of private donors and community members like yourself to continue providing engaging and educational experiences for our young visitors.

Attendees can look forward to an afternoon filled with food, fine wine, and entertainment, all while contributing to a worthy cause. Renowned chefs, including Jeffry Wiesinger of Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, Rachel Ponce of Pair with Rachel and Frunchroom, Nick Nolan of Trumpet Vine Catering, Andrei Kibrik of I Love to Cater, Gregg Wangard of Kelleco To Go, and Trish Jacobs of Paso Catering will be showcasing their culinary talents.

advertisement

They are also delighted to feature Paso Robles wineries such as Arndt, Dubost, Eberle, Graveyard, Hope Family, Hoyt, JDusi, Le Vigne, and Peachy Canyon. Le Vigne will tantalize taste buds with cheese pairings alongside their wines. Appetizers and desserts will be expertly crafted by Bonnie Loftus of Jimmy’s Catering.

In addition to indulging in delicious fare, guests will have the opportunity to participate in live and silent auctions offering a wide array of prizes, including golf days, date nights, kids activities, vacation getaways, VIP wine tours, specialty wine offerings, and much more.

Tickets for Cioppino & Vino are priced at $75 per person for general admission, with reserved tables for eight available for $750. Secure your spot today by purchasing tickets online at Eventbrite.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...