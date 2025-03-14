Drive-thru tri-tip dinner event aims to support recess equipment, field trips, and classroom resources

PASO ROBLES — The Georgia Brown Dad’s Club is bringing the community together for a great meal and a great cause with a drive-thru barbecue fundraiser. This community-wide event is raising funds to support Georgia Brown Dual Immersion students by providing much-needed recess equipment, funding for field trips, and classroom resources for teachers.

The fundraiser features a Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue dinner for four to six people, including a whole tri-tip, beans, salad, and bread, all for just $60. Dinners will be available for drive-thru pickup on Friday, March 21, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Culinary Arts parking lot, located at 1900 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles.

This marks the first barbecue fundraiser hosted by the Georgia Brown Dad’s Club, a newly formed group founded this year by a dedicated Georgia Brown father with the goal of increasing parent involvement — especially among dads. The club aims to foster a strong sense of community while directly supporting the school’s students and teachers through fundraising and volunteer efforts.

With Georgia Brown’s campus currently lacking playgrounds until next school year, proceeds from this event will help provide recess equipment to ensure students have an active and engaging break during the school day. Funds will also support field trips that enrich students’ bilingual education and provide teachers with essential classroom resources.

“This is more than just a fundraiser — it’s an opportunity for our entire Paso Robles community to come together and make a real difference for our students and teachers,” said Drew Hutcheson, leader of the Dad’s Club and member of Georgia Brown PTO. “By simply enjoying a delicious meal, families and supporters can directly impact the quality of education and play opportunities for our kids.”

The Georgia Brown Dad’s Club invites everyone — not just school families — to participate and support local students while enjoying a night off from cooking. Tickets must be purchased in advance, with sales closing on March 14. Order online now at my.cheddarup.com/c/bbq-fundraiser-30034

For more information about Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School and ways to support its programs, visit gbdi.pasoschools.org

About Georgia Brown Dual Immersion

Georgia Brown Dual Immersion K-8 School is a bilingual education institution in Paso Robles that began in 1998. Its mission is to promote academic excellence through a comprehensive dual-language curriculum, fostering cultural awareness, and creating opportunities for all students to thrive in a globalized world. Georgia Brown is committed to helping students develop fluency in both English and Spanish, empowering them to succeed academically while fostering mutual respect and understanding among diverse communities.

Feature Image: Members of the Georgia Brown Dad’s Club hold up a sign publicizing its barbecue fundraiser, happening on Friday, March 21. Contributed Photo

