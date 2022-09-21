National Reso-Phonic Guitars created a custom, one-of-a kind steel guitar for the benefit

PASO ROBLES — The Dining with the Arts Gala raises critical funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s Free Visual and Performing Arts Program and is set to return live once again. Guests often say that “It is their favorite event of the year” and that it is for a good reason.

The community is invited to enjoy a beautiful evening benefit celebrating all we love about Youth Arts, for the first time, at the historic Paso Robles Inn Ballroom. Guest tickets include bubbly, Firestone Walker Brewing Company beer, wines from the Central Coast Wine Competition, hors d’oeuvres, and dining in the Ballroom with Award-Winning Chef Trish Jacobs of Paso Catering (featuring a menu to include Chef Trish’s 1st Place Paella). Guests are in for a treat with music and dance student performances, a Silent Auction, and Live Auction with Auctioneer Cody Dawson.

Making his grand return will be Emcee Leo Castillo, former Board President. Vintage costumes are encouraged. The Live Auction will feature many surprises, including a 7-Night Stay in a Private Home in Baja, a Traeger BBQ, a Speakeasy Distillery Package, and much more. Guitar lovers, this one’s for you; The most interesting Live Auction item is a custom, one-of-a-kind National Reso-Phonic Guitar, NRP model in “Acid Wash” finish. It reproduces the tone and feel of the original Nationals from the 1930s but with an artful twist.

Its compact, thin-gauge steel body and light weight make it one of the easiest resonators to simply pick up and play. National’s world-renowned 9.5” aluminum cone drives this instrument’s sound for unmatched resonance and note projection. Exceptional playability, remarkable tone, and a “Steam Punk” look make this custom National an ear and eye-opening resonator guitar. You will not want to miss the opportunity to win this very rare guitar.

RSVP by Sep. 21:

• $150/person

• $1100/table of 8 (including a $100 group discount)

• Call (805) 392-5076 or email events@pryoutharts.org.

• Reserve and support online at linktr.ee/dining_with_the_arts.

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Artist and Philanthropist Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status. By encouraging the arts and creativity, the Youth Arts is a venue where children can remain children. The arts provide a creative outlet and a positive way to deal with the pressures of the world. In this way, it has helped over 10,000 students find their voices, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs and trouble. The Youth Arts has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 24 years and currently offers 37 classes per week, fills approximately 3000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. Programs are open to all students who wish to enroll. They offer art, dance, music, theater, and creative enrichment which includes unique opportunities like video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts! They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the Youth Arts office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

