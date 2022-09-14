Close to $340,000 was raised at the gala fundraiser for Cancer Support Community CCC

PASO ROBLES — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) held its 7th Annual Harvest, Hope, & Healing Gala on Aug. 20, and it was yet another record-breaking year.

Nearly $340,000 was raised during the “Evening in Capri”-themed fundraiser held annually at Rava Winery in Paso Robles. This year’s fundraiser brought in $80,000 more than last year’s then record-breaking year.

“We were super excited about it this year,” said Executive Director Candice Sanders.

advertisement

CSC-CCC is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping those affected by cancer by offering services and support groups for the patients and their loved ones.

With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC provides a professional program of emotional support as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them to regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope regardless of the stage of the disease.

Proceeds from the night go towards running CSC-CCC’s various programs, including individual counseling, support groups, health and wellness, patient navigation, and education to local families touched by cancer.

Funds were raised through various auction items, including a trip to Italy Sanders says was a very popular item. Another unique item up for auction was the Ultimate Top Gun Experience which took one lucky winner into the “danger zone.”

Major sponsors of the Gala this year included Rava Wines + Events, Erin Hearst and Circle 6 Ranch, David, and Nancy Lacey, Avila Traffic Safety, 13 Stars Media, Clark Company Ranch and Real Estate, and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

On top of fine wine and good food, two community members were honored for going above and beyond for the cancer support community.

Dr. Shannon Berry was honored as the Medical Person of the Year. Berry is the current chairperson on the Board of Directors for CSC-CCC and has been a part of the nonprofit since 2016. She works as an internal medicine specialist.

“She works tirelessly for us and our cause,” said Sanders. “She is also a great physician in the area and refers a lot of people to us.”

Dr. David Lacey was honored as the Philanthropist of the Year.

“Him [Lacey] and his wife Nancy are huge supporters of our cause and have been near and dear to us for many years,” said Sanders.

Lacey, who is based in Cambria, is always a big component of CSC-CCC’s Tour of Paso bike ride fundraiser. Each year he pulls together a team of 20 to 30 people from Cambria to form the “Flat Town Rollers” teams. His team often raises the most funds, winning Team of the Year after the bike ride.

CSC-CCC is located in Templeton and is now offering support in person and virtually.

“We are here; we are open,” said Sanders, who encourages anyone needing help or support to feel welcome to visit them.

For more information on CSC-CCC, visit cscslo.org

Photos by Shelby Caitlin Photography

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...