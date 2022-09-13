Limited parking at Paso Robles City Hall on Tuesday for the testing

PASO ROBLES — The City Hall and Library parking lot will have limited parking on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. A total of 20 spaces will be unavailable for the day; see included map. No Parking signs are currently posted in the spots that are unavailable.

Library patrons and the public can utilize the employee parking spaces in the City Hall/Library lot without a permit for the day.

During the partial closure, a City consultant will be performing drilling for test holes to determine the geotechnical character of the parking lot as part of the Feasibility Study for potentially installing a parking structure over the City Hall parking lot.

