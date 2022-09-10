One seat on their Board is open; applicant paper work is due Sept. 24

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District (CSD) is looking to fill a vacant position on its Board. During the nomination period, only one candidate filed paperwork to fill one of the two available seats. The County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors will appoint someone to the position who will then start their term in December.

The Templeton CSD is an independent government agency that provides Water, Sewer, Fire and Emergency Services, Solid Waste, Parks and Recreation as well as limited drainage and street lighting services for about 8,000 residents. Board Members serve an important role in how these services are provided by establishing policies, defining priorities, setting utility rates, and ensuring tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.

The Board of Directors is made up of five persons, serving staggered four-year terms, and meets twice a month on the first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m. Board Members also serve on Committees and may represent the District on other regional agencies or commissions. Board Members earn $150 per day while attending meetings or training, up to a maximum of $600 per month.

Effective Board Members do not need to have expertise or even experience with the services the District provides but do need to be able to put in the time necessary to come up to speed with the issues the District is facing, spend a few hours before each meeting reviewing materials and preparing for the meeting, and be able to work with the other members of the Board, District staff and the Community to provide for the best outcomes for the District and its residents and businesses.

Why is there a vacancy on the Board?

During the nomination period for the November 2022 election, only one candidate, incumbent Wayne Petersen, submitted papers to run for one of two open seats on the Board. Since there is only one candidate, there will not be an election in November for the Templeton CSD Board of Directors. Wayne Petersen will hold one of the two seats, and the California Election Code permits the County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors to appoint someone to the second seat if there are fewer candidates running than seats open.

The Templeton CSD is hoping to find some interested residents so the County Board of Supervisors can appoint someone who is willing to fulfill this important role. The term is for four years, beginning in December 2022. The only requirements for this position are that the individual be a registered voter and reside within the District’s boundaries.

The Templeton CSD is asking that residents who may be willing to serve on the Board of Directors submit a letter of interest, providing a short description of their background and previous community service, by Sept. 28.

Additionally, it asks that any resident contemplating serving on the Board attend the Oct. 4 Board Meeting at 7 p.m. in the District Board Room located at 206 5th Street, Templeton (remote participation is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/83984431046?pwd=Tk81WWdZUlNlWE5pdUh1bEhXdjl1dz09 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 with Meeting ID 839 8443 1046 and Passcode 765323) where the Board of Directors may consider making a recommendation to the County Board of Supervisors regarding the appointment of a Board Member.

Letters of interest may be mailed to the District Office at P.O Box 780, Templeton, dropped off at the District Office located at 420 Crocker Street, or sent in via email to the Board Clerk at boardclerk@templetoncsd.org

For more information about Templeton CSD or the role of a Board Member, please contact Jeff Briltz, General Manager at jbriltz@templetoncsd.org or (805) 434-4900, or visit templetoncsd.org.

