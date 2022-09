The fire training will be Sept. 22 on Union Road

PASO ROBLES — Later this month the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be performing a live fire training.

The exercise will be held on Sept. 22 at 2955 Union Road.

This training is the culmination of a five-week intensive in-house fire academy, in which students will be able to practice some of the various skill sets they have learned under realistic conditions in a safe environment.

