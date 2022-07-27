As of Wednesday, the fire was 32 percent contained

NORTH COUNTY — San Luis Obispo County is sending aid to the Oak Fire near Yosemite Park, which started on Friday.

The fire in Mariposa County is now 32 percent contained, compared to 10 percent on Monday. And on Tuesday, the number of homes destroyed by the blaze was 42, plus 19 outbuildings.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 18,715 acres.

In accordance with the California Mutual Aid agreement, agencies from across the state are sending their resources to the fire, which is turning out to be the largest in the state this year.

SLO County is sending aid to the Oak Fire with engines, dozers, and any equipment possible. Cal Fire launched a strike team that includes five engines and 22 firefighters.

Additionally, local agencies are making their way to the fire including Five Cities, Morro Bay, Camp Roberts, City of San Luis Obispo, and Cal Fire SLO.

According to Cal Fire, The rugged terrain continues to be a challenge for crews on the north side of the fire, making the area inaccessible to bulldozers, and requiring hand crews to access by foot to cut in the direct fire line. However, crews have been able to hold and improve the fire line in the Mariposa Pines area.

The forecasted monsoonal moisture increased relative humidity and lowered temperatures by a few degrees.

While the fire is still nowhere near full containment, Cal Fire believes they are making progress. They hope to reach full containment by July 30.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

