PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire on 33rd Street just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. The reported fire was in a multifamily residential structure.

According to a press release, responders arrived on scene to a fire burning in an exterior storage space on the second floor of a three-story structure. The fire suppression sprinkler system was activated, keeping the fire in check until firefighters were able to access and fully extinguish it. Due to the fire suppression system and quick actions by firefighters, there was no fire extension into the living quarters, and there was minimal damage to the structure. All occupants were able to evacuate safely and return to their homes after the fire was extinguished.

Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles Fire responded to the incident. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement, two engines and, one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County and one ladder truck from Atascadero responded.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

