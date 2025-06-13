PASO ROBLES — At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES) were dispatched to the area North of Niblick Bridge in the Salinas Riverbed for a reported vegetation fire.

According to a press release from PRFES, the first arriving unit reported an approximately 1/2-acre fire burning within the Salinas Riverbed to the west of Wendy’s. Crews were able to contain the fire at approximately three acres. Due to the recently grazed firebreaks, the crew was able to safely engage the fire and protect critical infrastructure in the area.

Three fire engines and three Chief Officers from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s Automatic and Mutual Aid Agreements, five additional fire engines, one bulldozer, two hand crews, one Battalion Chief, one air attack plane from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and adjacent communities responded. A total of 65 firefighters contained the fire in less than an hour.

Additionally, the Paso Robles Police Department responded to assist with traffic and road closures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

