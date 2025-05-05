PASO ROBLES — On Monday, May 5, Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services (PRFES) began property inspections to enforce the City’s year-round Weed Abatement Ordinance. The ordinance requires property owners to maintain their land — beyond just front yards — by removing overgrown vegetation and combustible debris to reduce fire hazards.

PRFES reminded residents that compliance helps protect not only individual properties but the surrounding community. Property owners seeking assistance with weed abatement or lot clearing were encouraged to contact the department at (805) 227-7560.

Officials thanked the public for their continued efforts in keeping Paso Robles fire-safe.

