PASO ROBLES — On Monday, May 5, around 11 a.m., Paso Robles High School staff reported a concerning online comment to the school’s resource officer. Police determined the threat was not credible, and all students and staff are safe. Paso Robles Joint Unified School District emphasizes the importance of discussing responsible online behavior with students and remains committed to working with law enforcement to maintain campus safety. Families will be promptly informed if a credible threat ever arises.

