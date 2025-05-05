PASO ROBLES — On Monday, May 5, around 11 a.m., Paso Robles High School staff reported a concerning online comment to the school’s resource officer. Police determined the threat was not credible, and all students and staff are safe. Paso Robles Joint Unified School District emphasizes the importance of discussing responsible online behavior with students and remains committed to working with law enforcement to maintain campus safety. Families will be promptly informed if a credible threat ever arises.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
