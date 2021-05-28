James Storton of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody on Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives recently received information of suspected child sexual abuse concerning multiple victims under the age of 14.

The investigation by Detectives was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, who filed multiple counts charging lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14-years old.

On Wednesday, May 26, an arrest warrant was obtained, and Sheriff’s investigators took 63-year-old James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande into custody.

The location of where these incidents occurred is being held at this time to protect the victims and their families.

Storton was a former Correctional Deputy who retired from the Sheriff’s Office 12 years ago in 2009. Storton was originally hired in 1980.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

San Luis County Sheriff Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify any other potential victims in this case by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (805)781-4500.

