Grand Opening set for Memorial Day Weekend

Paddle boats on the Atascadero Lake. Photos by Rick Evans

ATASCADERO — One of Atascadero’s oldest family traditions is coming back this summer as Mr. Putters Putt Putt has officially taken over as the new stewards of the Atascadero Watercraft concierge at the Atascadero Lake. Starting on Memorial Day Weekend, families will once again be able to venture out into the calm, murky waters on power generated from their own elbow grease.

The new boathouse will be named “Mr. Putters Pedal Boats” and will not only provide access to the water but other fun activities also. While the boathouse is expected to hold its grand opening until the Saturday of Memorial Weekend, those that are dying to get out on the water can do so on the weekends before the grand opening.

“We are already operating in a soft opening on Friday’s, Saturday’s, and Sunday’s,” Co-Owner Grayson Dole told the Atascadero News. “Each one of those days, people can come out from about 10 a.m., and the last boat goes out at 5 p.m. Then it is $10 for each person that is over 16 and $5 for anyone that is under 16. Children under four are free.”

As of now, the boats will have no time limit restrictions as the owners of Mr. Putters want to encourage a family atmosphere and continue to embrace the quirky, goofy, fun side that is present inside every family.

Paddle boats enjoying Atascadero Lake. Photo by Rick Evans.

In March, the City of Atascadero announced that they were looking for a single firm as the sole recreational service provider at the paddleboat location for a period “not less than three years.” Seeing that it fit nicely into the business plans and vibe of their miniature golf course, the father-son combo of Dirk and Grayson Dole jumped in.

“My father and I built out Mr. Putters,” Grayson explained. “Whenever our family would go traveling, we would love to hit up miniature golf courses and all those kinds of fun tacky tourist activities. So, we were really excited when we started Mr. Putters to be able to bring that locally to everything that North County and San Luis Obispo County has to offer. Being able to expand that to the Atascadero Lake and the whole boathouse over there has been a really exciting opportunity for us. It fits in that same demographic really well. It fits with our same family-focused environment, so we are excited to expand our offerings and continue to see people enjoy both the Lake Park, the Zoo, and our fun family activities.”

Not only will families be able to rent boats for the lake, but Mr. Putters Paddle Boats is also bringing in bikes that can be rented for trips around the lake as well as other family-friendly activities like gem mining and Jenga.

