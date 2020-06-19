SAN LUIS OBISPO – Recently the COVID-19 case numbers steadily increasing throughout California, Gov. Gavin Newsome issued a statewide order for all people to wear masks starting June 18.

The state guidelines explain, “Cloth face coverings help reduce the spread of coronavirus, especially when combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing. Starting June 18, Californians must wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when distancing is not possible.”

As a response to the new order, San Luis County Public Health & Safety released a statement explaining that today’s guidance mandates the use of cloth face coverings by the general public statewide when outside the home. With some limited exceptions, including children under the age of two, people who have medical or mental health conditions that prevent wearing face coverings, and people who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or establishment that offers food or beverages, and others.

“Wearing face coverings can slow the spread of COVID-19 and can potentially stop waves of outbreaks, which helps us continue to reopen our economy fully,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This requirement offers an additional layer of protection for all of us, especially workers in our favorite places.”

As with previous State Orders, County officials emphasize voluntary compliance. The use of education and reminders on how best to comply with the order will be the first approach with additional enforcement measures taken as warranted.

For more information, you can visit San Luis County Public Health.

