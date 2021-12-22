Creston and San Miguel each had their annual lighted Christmas parades on Dec. 18

CRESTON/SAN MIGUEL — It was a Country Christmas in San Miguel and Creston on Saturday, Dec. 18. Lighted floats of all kinds strolled down the main streets of the rural towns.

The Creston Lighted and Local Christmas Parade returned in full force. Webster Road was lined with families and pop-up Christmas parties in front of Allgood Custom Leather and the Longbranch Saloon.

Lighted side-by-sides, RVs, semi-trucks, vintage trucks, trailers, and horses–big and small–made their way through town. Residents of the Creston area got together, as they do every year for the impromptu parade. The Creston 4-H lighted trailer was hard to miss being pulled by a beautifully lighted Peterbilt. Overall there was an impressive collection of lighted vehicles to be seen and many good times to be had following the parade.

A recording of the parade can be watched here: youtube.com/watch?v=TWAWJIxAO9U

San Miguel hosted their 31st Annual Christmas Parade. Each year, the San Miguel Firefighters Association (SMFA) hosts a Christmas parade and toy drive for the residents of San Miguel. Floats and cars decked out in lights stroll down the heart of San Miguel on Mission Street.

Afterward, all the children of San Miguel are welcome to come to the firehouse for a visit with Santa, and the firefighters distribute toys out to the children. For the past 17 years, SMFA has collected toy donations to be distributed by Santa Claus after the parade.

Michelle Hido, SMFA secretary and treasurer, said, “We had 198 kids come see Santa, tell him their Christmas wish, get a picture and pick out a toy. Overall, things went well, and I think everyone had a good time.”

Riding on the SMFA’s 1937 International Van Pelt Fire Engine was Santa, Mrs. Claus, and his elves. The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Maz, and Santa’s reindeer also tagged along.

Other entries in the parade were the San Miguel Mercantile, Native Daughters of the Golden West, San Miguel Advisory Council, Surfing Santa, Paso Bamboo, San Miguel Market and Deli, and many more.

Find more information and to sign up for the parade, visit smfirefightersassoc.org.

