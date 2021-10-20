Over 350 attendees gathered as keynote speaker Jessie Kornberg, President, and CEO of the Skirball Cultural Center, addressed the catalysts of philanthropy

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Tuesday, Sept. 28, The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s (CFSLOCO) Women’s Legacy Fund (WLF) hosted their 19th annual luncheon, awarding five local non-profits $60,000 in grants that directly impact women and girls in the county. WLF addresses many issues that this demographic faces and supports non-profits providing essential programs to empower girls across our communities.

Bob Wacker, Chairman, and CIO of Wacker Wealth Partners, one of the luncheon sponsors, shared the impact of local organizations that support women and girls. “Honor [the women in your life] by helping the Women’s Legacy Fund create more strong women who can thrive themselves and be the inspiration and guiding light for others in their life,” Wacker urged attendees. “Be a role model and inspiration yourself—be a mentor through your actions and words. We all—women and fellas—have a responsibility to be a part of illuminating the way a bit for those who aren’t as blessed by circumstance as we are.”

Over the years, the WLF has granted more than $500,000 to local non-profits that support women and girls. This year, grants have been awarded to the following organizations:

$20,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand Assistance Program to provide financial assistance and support for single mothers challenged with the responsibility of caring for a child with special needs independently.

$15,000 to Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo’s (CAPSLO) Cultivating Awareness, Living Mindfully (CALM) Teen Wellness project to help young women overcome adversity, heal trauma, and build resilience.

$10,000 to RISE San Luis Obispo County to provide no-cost individual and group therapy in both English and Spanish to women and girls directly and indirectly impacted by intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

$10,000 to People’s Self-Help Housing’s CELEBRE (College Enrollment for Latinas Entering Bright Rewarding Educations) Program to coordinate with students, family, and program staff in support of participants’ academic progress and to match students with mentors who work one-on-one, providing support needed by first-generation Latina college enrollees.

$5,000 to Friends of Camp Natoma to provide a rustic, overnight experience for youth to connect with the natural world, engage in intentional community-building activities, and interact with positive adult mentors.

The event’s highlight featured an inspiring keynote speech by Jessie Kornberg, President, and CEO of The Skirball Cultural Center. Kornberg is a longtime anti-poverty, prison reform, and civil rights advocate with over two decades of civil rights work for organizations such as the NAACP and NOW, and founder of Ms. JD, an online community dedicated to supporting and advancing the careers of women in the legal profession.

Today, leading one of the world’s most dynamic Jewish institutions, the Skirball Cultural Center, Kornberg is able to address several key issues that directly align with the mission of the Women’s Legacy Fund: to be a catalyst for philanthropy that improves the lives of women and girls in San Luis Obispo County. Kornberg encouraged the audience to stand behind what they believe is right, and

strive for equality in all aspects of life.

Beginning with an opportunity for attendees to engage with this year’s grant recipient organizations during a Grantee Fair, the luncheon program was emceed by WLF Advisory Committee members Betsy Umhofer and Missy Reitner Cameron. In their opening remarks, they noted that the luncheon’s efforts towards sustainability, with all disposable containers being compostable and event flowers repurposed from a recent local wedding. Jeff Buckingham, Chair of the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County Board of Directors, graciously thanked attendees on behalf of the foundation, and Janet Wallace, WLF Advisory Committee Member touched on the WLF Young 100 program and warmly introduced the keynote speaker.

For more information on the above non-profits or about the Women’s Legacy Fund, please contact The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

