PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Coroner has identified the driver in the fatal solo-vehicle crash on Creston Road as Lucio Ornelas Avina, 34, of Paso Robles.

The crash occurred on Feb. 3, at approximately 4:24 p.m., when a 2005 Ford Escape traveling at high speed lost control, veered off the road, and struck an oil pipe fence before catching fire. Witnesses reported the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon impact. The driver was unable to escape and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing its investigation and has not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

